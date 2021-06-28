ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Gerhard Fusenig Purchases 2,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Monday. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The company has a market capitalization of £718.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

