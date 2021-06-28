ICON Public Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $217.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $158.63 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.