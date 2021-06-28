IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $482.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $620.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.78. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $322.00 and a 12-month high of $622.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

