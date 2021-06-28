IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $23.04. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

