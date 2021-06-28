IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 478.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 478.9% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 4,755,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,345. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
