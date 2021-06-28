IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 478.9% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 478.9% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 4,755,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,345. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

