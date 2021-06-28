Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

