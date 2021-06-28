Inex Project (INEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 98.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

