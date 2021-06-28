Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

