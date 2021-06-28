Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

IENVF remained flat at $$3.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

