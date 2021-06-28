Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $195.24 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.71.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

