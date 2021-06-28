Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

