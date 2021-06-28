Insider Buying: Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Purchases 14,777 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) insider Davina Walter bought 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £14,777 ($19,306.25).

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 100.06 ($1.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.03. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

