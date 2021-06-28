Insider Buying: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys 16,463 Shares of Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 16,463 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41).

LON:CARD opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.24. Card Factory plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £210.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

