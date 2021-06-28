Insider Buying: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HIBB traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $83.75. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,957. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $3,603,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

