Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.