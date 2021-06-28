Insider Buying: Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

David Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, David Archer acquired 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Archer bought 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Shares of LON:SAV traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 9,048,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. Savannah Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.97 ($0.08).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.