Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Buys 17,968 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VAPO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 2,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,652. The company has a market cap of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

