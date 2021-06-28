Insider Selling: 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Sells 8,128 Shares of Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) insider Clive (Che Koon) Tan sold 8,128 shares of 8VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.13 ($4.38), for a total transaction of A$49,784.00 ($35,560.00).

Clive (Che Koon) Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Clive (Che Koon) Tan bought 494,000 shares of 8VI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,338.00 ($185,955.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

8VI Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a financial education technology company under the VI brand name in Singapore and internationally. The company's VI App is a proprietary stock analysis tool that crunches traditional financial data, simplifies the stock analysis, and provides decision-making process for equity investors into visuals under a framework.

