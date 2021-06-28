Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $588.60. 113,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $582.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

