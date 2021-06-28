Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 43 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total transaction of $24,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total value of $21,457.86.

On Monday, April 26th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total value of $22,083.51.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $588.60. 113,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.41. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $582.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

