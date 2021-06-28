Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$13,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,258 shares in the company, valued at C$5,578,733.58.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$69.11. 96,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.28. The stock has a market cap of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.28 and a 12 month high of C$72.49.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

