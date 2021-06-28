Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 12,272 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,013. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

