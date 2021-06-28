Insider Selling: MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,560.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00.

Shares of LABS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.46. 392,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.68. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LABS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

