Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,053,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,217,609.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.86. 43,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The company has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

