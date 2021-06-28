Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total value of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,868,535.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total value of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.86. 43,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$558.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

