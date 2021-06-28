Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,623. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

