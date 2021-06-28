Insider Selling: Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £68,625 ($89,659.00).

RENX stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,081 ($14.12). 5,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,593. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £778.83 million and a PE ratio of -38.18.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

