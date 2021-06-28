Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells 3,851 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.42. 187,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.