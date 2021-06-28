InsurAce (INSUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.