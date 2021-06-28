inSure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, inSure has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.00600789 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

