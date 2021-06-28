Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $77,638.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,096,454 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

