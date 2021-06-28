Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. 446,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

