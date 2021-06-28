International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 280 Price Target at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 179.90 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.51. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.