International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $604.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

