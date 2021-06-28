International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.
IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
IP stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
