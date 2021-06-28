International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

IP stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

