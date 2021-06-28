International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.76. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.