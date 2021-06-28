International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,502. International Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

