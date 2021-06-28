Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $531,388.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $487.25. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,917. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

