Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BSML stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.26. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

