Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 717.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. 6,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

