Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 717.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. 6,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
