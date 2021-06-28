Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.02. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,236. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

