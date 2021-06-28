Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $72,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,822. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

