Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ørsted A/S (DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS: DNNGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/17/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/16/2021 – Ørsted A/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2021 – Ørsted A/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/4/2021 – Ørsted A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/18/2021 – Ørsted A/S was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Ørsted A/S is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,925. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.