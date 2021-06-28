Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IINX traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

