Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IINX traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
About Ionix Technology
