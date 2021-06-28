IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Acquires £24,360 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Aedhmar Hynes purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 119.58 ($1.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.15. IP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.52 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

