iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG opened at $46.05 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83.

