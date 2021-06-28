iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.91. 288,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,400,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

