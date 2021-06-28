iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,896. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $39.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.