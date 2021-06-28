iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,476,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

