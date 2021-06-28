iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $232.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

